Senate Body Directs To Appoint Competent Officers In Health Departments

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday directed to appoint competent and eligible officers at senior positions in various health programs and departments to properly serve the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday directed to appoint competent and eligible officers at senior positions in various health programs and departments to properly serve the masses.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Khush Bakht Shujaat was of the view that only capable officials should be appointed on vacant posts through transparent and smooth process.

The body urged to consider those who have concerned experience of administration and other relevant areas while expressed displeasure over deploying senior doctors at administration sides which it termed inappropriate for patients.

The committee discussed in detail the matters pertaining to administration Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital and other federal government health institutions.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen said that junior officials are enjoying the senior posts without having sufficient experience in major organizations of National Health Services ministry besides those who have completed their deputation period but still working on various posts.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that a large number of officials have been working in 29 departments of the ministry with additional charges on ad hoc basis to look after the matters.

He assured that the ministry will soon start implementing Senate body directions and said that it has already taken several measures in this regard.

