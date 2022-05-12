Senate body directs to ensure availability of MRI machines in hospitals

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to ensure the availability of MRI machines and its routine functioning in the public hospitals to serve the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to ensure the availability of MRI machines and its routine functioning in the public hospitals to serve the patients.

The committee meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand received a briefing on the functioning of MRI machines in government hospitals and directed to submit details about the use and working status of MRI machines in public hospitals in the federal capital.

The committee directed the concerned officials of the Ministry of National Health Services to purchase new MRI machines at appropriate rates and install at hospitals as early as possible.

The committee members were of the view that there is no need to purchase expensive machines from the companies if MRI machines are available at cheaper rates.

The committee was informed that for the first time the Federal Government Polyclinic hospital has started up-gradation of its radiology department.