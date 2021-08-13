Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday directed the officials of ministry concerned to ensure improving standard of drug rehabilitation centers and psychiatry clinics or hospitals working in the Federal capital.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Hamayun Mehmond expressed concerns over conditions of drug rehabilitation centers and psychiatry clinics on receiving report and briefing from Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) after its visit to these centers.

The authority informed that on gross violation of basic standards, the services of four drug rehabilitation centers were suspended.

The authority in its report informed that during the inspection, the IHRA team found absence of Psychiatrist and Psychologist while there was no regular presence of medical officer.

The reports said that in most cases, rehabilitation centers were not maintaining medical record of admitted patients while no emergency room was allocated and crash cart was available.

It added the storage mechanism for medicines was not satisfactory while there was violation of COVID-19 SOPs besides observing issues like over-crowding and poor hygiene.

The report said that most of these centers have no rooms for recreational activities, social skills and training. It added there was no proper diagnostic facility for patients.

The authority reiterated its commitment to improve healthcare services being rendered by healthcare establishments in Islamabad with a vision to make Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) a model city in terms of providing top quality health services to the citizens.

