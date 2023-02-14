Senate body directs to set up inter-departmental committee to probe causes of country-wide power outage

The Senate Standing Committee on Power (Division) on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power Division to set up an inter departmental committee under the headship of former official Tanveer Jafri to probe causes of country wide power breakdown on January 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Power (Division) on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power Division to set up an inter departmental committee under the headship of former official Tanveer Jafri to probe causes of country wide power breakdown on January 23.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the Chair asked the ministry to set up the said inter departmental committee and informed the Senate panel.

The committee also decided to constitute a sub-committee under the convenorship of Senator Syed Shibli Faraz to look into the affairs of board of directors (BoDs) of various attached department working under the ministry.

The committee was informed that upto to some extent human error caused the country wide power breakdown.

The Senate Panel was told that the inquiry committee set up by the prime minister to probe the power outage would present its report to the federal cabinet today. All the information related to the power down would be cleared after the cabinet meeting, it was further told.

Gap in demand and supply was main reason of the country wide power outage, the officials of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) told the committee.

The Senate Panel suggested to establish four to five power centres in various parts to overcome tripping of power system. The system should be further bifurcated instead of north and south.

Briefing the committee, the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric said the KE was drawing 1000 MW from the national grid system. The new agreement with the government would be for supply of 2500 MW, he said.

He said that the K-E and government electricity sale-purchase agreement had already been expired in 2015.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of Minister for Power Division and the Secretary in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Sawar Khan Niyazee, Zeeshan Khanzada, Haji Hiddiyatullah, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, MD NTDC, Chairman NEPRA, CEOs of DISCOs, the Additional Secretary and other concerned officials.