UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs WAPDA To Resolve Load Shedding

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Senate body directs WAPDA to resolve load shedding

Senate standing committee on Power Tuesday directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and departments concerned to resolve the problems faced by the public due to load shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate standing committee on Power Tuesday directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and departments concerned to resolve the problems faced by the public due to load shedding.

The committee suggested that loadshedding could be reduced with use of energy efficient electronic devices and modern technology.

He said the adoption of new technology could save thousands of megawatts of electricity, which would significantly reduce load shedding.

Chairman of the committee Senator, Fida Muhammad said that load shedding was a very critical issue and the government needed to develop comprehensive strategy in which all stakeholders should be taken into confidence.

The committee was briefed regarding the facilities provided to WAPDA and distribution companies in WAPDA hospitals and the committee was informed that billions of rupees were owed to the distribution companies.

The committee was also informed that WAPDA would build a hospital in Islamabad and the construction of a medical college in Lahore was under consideration.

The committee members were of the view that a dispensary near a major hospital in Peshawar was not needed saying it lost its usefulness in the presence of a major hospital.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Fida Muhammad and among others was attended by Senators Syed Shabli Faraz, Nouman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Dr Ghous Niazi, Muhammad Akram, Siraj ul Haq and senior officials from the ministry of power and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Load Shedding Senate Peshawar Technology Electricity Water WAPDA All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

5 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

5 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

20 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

35 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

58 minutes ago

White House Lawyer May Be Disqualified in Trump De ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.