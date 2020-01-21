Senate body directs WAPDA to resolve load shedding

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate standing committee on Power Tuesday directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and departments concerned to resolve the problems faced by the public due to load shedding.

The committee suggested that loadshedding could be reduced with use of energy efficient electronic devices and modern technology.

He said the adoption of new technology could save thousands of megawatts of electricity, which would significantly reduce load shedding.

Chairman of the committee Senator, Fida Muhammad said that load shedding was a very critical issue and the government needed to develop comprehensive strategy in which all stakeholders should be taken into confidence.

The committee was briefed regarding the facilities provided to WAPDA and distribution companies in WAPDA hospitals and the committee was informed that billions of rupees were owed to the distribution companies.

The committee was also informed that WAPDA would build a hospital in Islamabad and the construction of a medical college in Lahore was under consideration.

The committee members were of the view that a dispensary near a major hospital in Peshawar was not needed saying it lost its usefulness in the presence of a major hospital.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Fida Muhammad and among others was attended by Senators Syed Shabli Faraz, Nouman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Dr Ghous Niazi, Muhammad Akram, Siraj ul Haq and senior officials from the ministry of power and others.