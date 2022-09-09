Senate body discus FGH employees' regularization

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Friday discussed regularization of 19 Contract employees of Federal Government Hospital (FGH) Chak Shehzad, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Friday discussed regularization of 19 Contract employees of Federal Government Hospital (FGH) Chak Shehzad, Islamabad.

Nusrat Parveen, one of the affectees, apprised the senate body that they were appointed in 2012 against quota posts from which few employees were regularized and after serving ten years they were asked to pass the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exam for the process.

Chairman FPSC, Captian (R) Zahid Saeed, told the committee that in 2017 the High Court in his collective judgement directed the Commission to determine the eligibility of contractual candidates in whatever way they seem fit.

He remarked that FPSC's sole responsibility was to conduct examinations and convey the results to the concerned ministry.

The test for the said positions was conducted on 2nd July,2022 and its result would be announced soon,he added.

Senator Engr.Rukhsana Zuberi inquired that as to what will happen to failed candidates?.In reply to that, Captain (R) Zahid Saeed said that the fate of failed candidates would be decided by the ministry.

The Chair Rana Maqbool Ahmad advised the affectees to have faith in the Almighty and be prepared for all sorts of results which might come in their way.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Khalida Ateeb, Engr.Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi,Special Secretary Establishment Division Dr.Ismat Tahira, Secretary FPSC Syed Hasnain Mehdi and other concerned officers.