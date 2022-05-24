UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Discuss Shireen Mazari's Arrest

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights discussed on Tuesday the recent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Shireen Mazari

The committee, which met here with Walid Iqbal in the chair, was informed by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police that they only provided assistance in arrest of Shireen Mazari on the request of Anti-Corruption Department Punjab which they (Islamabad police ) received through the office of the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

SP City Islamabad Kamran Khan further briefed the Committee on the limited role of Islamabad Police in this regard.

The Ministry of Interior informed the committee that the request from the Home Department Punjab was received directly to the Islamabad administration and Ministry of Interior had nothing to do with the matter. It was further informed that a summary for formation of judicial commission, as directed by the Islamabad High Court, has been moved by the Ministry.

Director Anti-Corruption Punjab informed the committee that Shireen Mazari was accused of violating the rights of 310 families. He said that his department was ready to defend case in the judicial commission.

