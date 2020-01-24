Senate body discusses alleged discrepancies in FPSC quota system

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Implementation Committee Friday discussed the alleged discrepancies in Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)'s quota system during the recruitment process of a doctor belonging to district Bajaur.

The Committee meeting reviewed the matter with Senator Dilawar Khan in the chair on the motion moved by Senator Hidayat Ullah.

Convener of the committee, Senator Dilawar Khan said: "Our aim is to resolve the problem in a positive way." He said that all the institutions and officers should keep in mind the supremacy of the parliament while dispensing their duties.

In the meeting, Senator Hidayatullah on the issue said that administrative issues had begun to arise after FATA's merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Secretary, Establishment said the erstwhile FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa quota was separated at that time.

Senator Dilawar Khan said the problem was very sensitive and a proper solution should be adopted and there would be no injustice done to anyone.

The debate on the point of public importance regarding charge of Holidays fee by private educational institutions was postponed until the next meeting due to the absence of Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar.

The committee said that it was a critical issue and would be discussed in detail in the next meeting so that all these aspects could be carefully reviewed and provided relief to the people.

On the issue of non-payment to the land owners whose land had been taken over by National Highway Authority (NHA) for construction of road from Kaghan to Babusar Top, senator Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi said that for 19 years the landowners had not received any amount while the NHA had been concerned about the payment delay due to transfer of officers.

The committee summoned the Minister of Communications, Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA in the next meeting.