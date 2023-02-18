UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Discusses Budgetary Proposal Of Ministry Of Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Senate body discusses budgetary proposal of Ministry of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here at Parliament House on Friday with Senator Waleed Iqbal in chair.

At the outset, committee reviewed the Ministry's Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) Projects and discussed the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2023-24, said a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights informed that a substantial allocation of Rs 222.281 million has been specifically earmarked for the advancement of ten ongoing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

Furthermore, the committee was apprised that there is a proposal to initiate five new projects with a projected expenditure of Rs 527 million. Following careful and comprehensive deliberations and scrutiny, the committee reached a unanimous decision to sanction the budgetary allocation for the ongoing projects.

In addition, the committee instructed that a comprehensive and detailed information regarding the proposed new projects to be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24 be provided in order to ensure complete transparency and accountability in the allocation of resources and the implementation of the proposed projects.

Committee came up with consolidated amendment bill "Khunsa (Intersex) Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018", catering to multiple proposed amendments moved by different senators.

The committee proceeded with a detailed clause-by-clause discussion on the proposed amendments pertaining to the "Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018".

The committee thoroughly examined and deliberated upon each proposed amendment with precision and discernment.

The chairman of the committee informed the attendees that the proposed amendment bill aligns with Islamic law, which dictates that the gender of Khunsa (Intersex) individuals is determined by their physical appearance, genital features, and congenital ambiguities.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Syed Sabir Shah, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Mushtaq Ahmed, Kamran Murtaza, Mohsin Aziz, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad and Senior Officials from Ministry of Human Rights.

