Senate Body Discusses Cargo Ship That Ran Aground On Karachi Beach

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:12 PM

Senate body discusses cargo ship that ran aground on Karachi beach

Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Wednesday discussed the matter of cargo ship that ran aground on the Karachi beach after it lost its anchors due to rough weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Wednesday discussed the matter of cargo ship that ran aground on the Karachi beach after it lost its anchors due to rough weather.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Senator Rubina Khalid. The meeting was also attended by senators Nuzhat Saqid, Fida Muhammad, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Kauda Babar, Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Akram.

At the outset of meeting, Rubina and Nuzhat took up the matter of cargo ship and asked maritime ministry secretary, as to what action was taken by the authorities.

The secretary apprised the committee that a cargo ship coming from Shanghai was on its way to Istanbul, Turkey, adding the ship did not enter the Karachi Port.

He said it was in Pakistani waters for change of crew members. "The rough sea caused the vessel to lose its anchors and it started drifting towards shallow water," he added.

He said the ship was already in shallow water by the time the Karachi Port Trust was informed about the situation.

The environmental experts raised fears that oil being transported in the vessel could spill, potentially damaging the environment, he said.

The secretary further informed that the ship was flying a Panama Flag. He said salvaging the vessel was responsibility of the ship's owners and insurance company.

He said the ship came on the Pakistanis shores on 17th July, by the time the ministry was informed of the drifting of ship on its return to Pakistani waters after it lost the second anchor, it was first day of Eid and the ports were closed.

Senator Rubina inquired the officials of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs whether or not the closing of the Ports on religious festivals was a worldwide practice.

The committee members showed displeasure on the reply of ministry regarding the working days of the Ports on special festivals. The members of the committee walked out in protest.

The officials of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Law and Justice Division were also attended the meeting.

