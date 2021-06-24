UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Discusses Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:51 PM

Senate body discusses Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday discussed the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday discussed the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand also discussed the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021. Both bills were referred by the House in its sitting held on June 18, 2021.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan assured the committee to remove all concerns of the committee members on MTI bill. He said that on the directions of the Supreme Court, membership of MTI board was not offered to any parliamentarian.

Chairman Committee said that efforts should be made to stop corrupt practices in health sector to ensure better medical services to citizens.

Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khawaja informed the committee that a model is being introduced to run the affairs of hospitals and to address all concerning issues related with the hospitals. He added besides protecting pension there are several other incentives for employees under this bill.

He assured that there was complete job security to hospital employees under this bill added there was no threat to hospitals' employment.

He said that there will be choice of employees to adopt which system. He expressed the hope that things will improve in hospitals and people will get better services.

Several members of the committee including Muhammad Ali Khan Junejo and Robina Khalid asked to share more details about the bill covering all aspects.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Job Muhammad Ali June All Share Employment

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

7 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

19 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Ali Haider Zaidi call on Pri ..

41 seconds ago

Women socio-economic uplift atop PTI's govt priori ..

43 seconds ago

Supply of gas to domestic consumers first priority ..

44 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Extends Sanctions Against Russian Broadc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.