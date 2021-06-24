Senate body discusses Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday discussed the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday discussed the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand also discussed the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021. Both bills were referred by the House in its sitting held on June 18, 2021.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan assured the committee to remove all concerns of the committee members on MTI bill. He said that on the directions of the Supreme Court, membership of MTI board was not offered to any parliamentarian.

Chairman Committee said that efforts should be made to stop corrupt practices in health sector to ensure better medical services to citizens.

Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khawaja informed the committee that a model is being introduced to run the affairs of hospitals and to address all concerning issues related with the hospitals. He added besides protecting pension there are several other incentives for employees under this bill.

He assured that there was complete job security to hospital employees under this bill added there was no threat to hospitals' employment.

He said that there will be choice of employees to adopt which system. He expressed the hope that things will improve in hospitals and people will get better services.

Several members of the committee including Muhammad Ali Khan Junejo and Robina Khalid asked to share more details about the bill covering all aspects.