Senate body discusses groundwater level in Balochistan, KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Thursday held the meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Musaddiq Masood Malik here at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Thursday held the meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Musaddiq Masood Malik here at the Parliament House.

The committee discussed the groundwater level in each district of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and reviewed details of the last ten years.

The committee chairman said the main objective of the standing committee was to assist in the work of the ministry.

He said in the next three years, the work and efficiency of the ministry would be improved through this committee and it would work hard to solve the serious water problem in the country.

The committee members senators Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Dr Sikandar Mendro and Taj Haider urged for strict action against the authorities concerned for non-participation of the their officials.

In the meeting, Senator Sana Jamali questioned the distribution of water in Balochistan province by IRSA and said water was not being supplied to Balochistan province as per the agreed formula.

IRSA Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan said according to the formula, water was being supplied to all the provinces.

He said the problem arose during the water supply as it was supplied from Sindh to Balochistan.

The committee directed that IRSA should fully monitor the supply of water and all the provinces should be provided their allotted water rights.

The committee chairman said a detailed briefing would also be taken from IRSA in that regard.

The committee meeting was attended by senators Z Fida Mohammad, Mohammad Ayub, Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Gardeep Singh, Sana Jamali, Dr Sikandar Mendro, Taj Haider, Sardar Mohammad Shafiq Tareen and Shaheen Khalid Butt besides Secretary Ministry of Water Resources and senior officials of the ministry.