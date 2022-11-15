Senate body discusses irregularities in award of contracts

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Tuesday discussed irregularities in the award of contracts for the construction of Hyderabad Sukkar Motorway (M-6) and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway Project and toll tax stations

The Senate Committee which met under the chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai here discussed irregularities in the award of contracts under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement by NHA in the construction of Hyderabad Sukkar Motorway (M-6) and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway Project and contracts of toll tax stations under NHA.

In the meeting, National Highway Authority (NHA) officials gave a brief on Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway (M-6) financial bid comparison between the ZKB and techno CMR-ACC.

Earlier, the bid proposal of M/s TECHNO-CMC-ACC Consortium was declared ineligible on account of the eligibility factors provided in the RFP: Registration of Bidder with Tax Authorities Specific Construction consequently, technical evaluation of only eligible bidder, i.e. M/s Zahir Khan and Brothers was processed, on which the committee had reached a unanimous decision that TECHNO-CMC-ACC Consortium he provided necessary documentation based on which they fulfil Technical Eligible Criteria per bid data sheet of the Project, therefore, their technical bid disqualification was incorrect. It was evident by the financial bid proposal that M/s Techno-CMC ACC is very lucrative from government's point of view as there is the least financial burden on the government side.

The matter was disposed of while clearing the project which involves significant private investment least burden on the government exchequer whereas the matter of construction of the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project was deferred because of the non-provision of relevant documents.

The ministry was directed to provide the details of the companies that participated, bidding documents and the comparison between their experiences. On the matter of contracts toll tax stations under NHA it was observed that in the province of Balochistan 4 toll plazas are identified out of which 2 have been on the NHA record tabled in the meeting on the road-wise toll plazas details on national Highways while the other 2 are not mentioned. The committee directed NHA to ensure that all the toll plazas are registered.

The Senate Committee also observed the hike in toll tax on the motorway from Islamabad to Lahore increased from Rs 60 in 2014 to Rs 1000 in 2022 through a 10pc annual increase. The committee advised that the toll tax collected should be benefited by the people of Pakistan and not by the contractors.

The briefing on the funds allocated and released (Project-wise) and payments made for the last quarter of FY-2021-22 and the first quarter of FY -2022-23, liabilities of NHA firms and the reason for the release of very small amount against NHA projects involving huge costs were also deferred.

The committee unanimously pointed out that briefing and working papers submitted by the ministry were creating confusion. The ministry agreed to the recommendations of the committee and ensured to provide all the required details in the next meeting. The meeting was adjourned for further deliberation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shamim Afridi, Muhammad Akram, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senator Saifuallah Abro. Senior officials of the ministry and other attached departments were also present in the meeting.