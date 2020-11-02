Senate body discusses issues pertaining to regularization of OGDCL Engineers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems on Less Developed Areas in its meeting held on Monday at Parliament House, discussed in detail issues pertaining to regularization of OGDCL Engineers hailing from Balochistan under the Huqooq e Balochistan package.

The committee also discussed provision of gas to residents of North Balochistan on reduced subsidized rates, provision of gas in Tota and Phong Colonies; and installation of AirMax Plants in Balochistan.

The Committee also was briefed in detail of CSR activities being conducted in the region. Chaired by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, the meeting was attended by, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and senior officers from the Ministry of Petroleum Division, OGDCL, PPL along with all concerned. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan was also present.

While deliberating over provision of gas in Tota and Phong Coloniest the Committee stressed the need for providing Tota Colony with gas within three days since, the Committee was briefed that the areas had already been provided with a network.

Regarding Phong Colony the Committee directed the Ministry that a survey must be conducted and a report must be submitted to the Committee. Timelines for gas provision must be mentioned. Taking up the issue of installation of Air Max Plants in Balochistan, the Committee was of the view that a permanent solution must be sought for the issue and that Air Max Plants must be installed at the same price as that of a pipeline.

Discussing the provision of gas to the residents of North Balochistan on subsidized rates the Committee was of the view that a new slab must be formulated and sent to the Cabinet Division immediately so that the area might receive respite during harsh winter months.

While reviewing the matter pertaining to regularization of OGDCL Engineers hailing from Balochistan, under the Huqooq e Balochistan package, the Committee was of the view that matter must be resolved at the Earliest. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan assured the Committee of his support.