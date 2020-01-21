Senate body discusses pending service matters, court cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday discussed Pakistan Engineering Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, all pending service matters and court cases of DPC/PSQCA and PCSIR from 2010-18, progress on Virtual Campus regulations and issues pertaining to clearance of dues Rs500 million to be recovered from students admitted on workers quota, as per Committee recommendation.The meeting commenced with a detailed review of all pending and promotion cases and inquiries pertaining to DPC/PSQCA and PCSIR from 2010-18.Chairman Committee Senator Mushtaq Ahmed took serious notice of the increasing number of cases pending and delayed inquiries.

The Committee was informed that the main reason for delay in most cases is that the matter is sub judice.

A report on the matter is to be submitted to the Committee within a month.A discussion on the Private Member's Bill titled "The Pakistan Engineering Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 took place.

A final decision on the Bill will be taken later.Reviewing progress on virtual campus's regulations as directed by the Committee in a meeting held on 7th October, 2019, the Committee was informed that a policy document has been formulated and will be implemented after being approved by the Commission in March.The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Sikander Mandhro and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology, HEC, PSQCA, PCSIR, CUI along with all concerned.