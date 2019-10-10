Senate body discusses progress on compensation to Miran Dam affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday expressed dismay over absence of Secretary Planning Commission in the meeting and decided to issue show cause to him.

The committee which met with Shammim Afridi in the chair discussed progress report on compensation to the affected people of Mirani Dam, construction of Sindh Barrage, land lost due to sea intrusion in coastal areas, Yatabad Spate Irrigation Scheme of Dukki district and feasibility of irrigation of Zhob division through Indus River etc.

Senator Mir Kabeer said that Balochistan government had released a sum of Rs 1 billion for disbursing among the Mirani Dam affected people, but not a single penny was given to them. "Why the compensation amount is not yet paid," he questioned.

Secretary Implementation Balochistan Zafar Bukhari told the Senate panel that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had linked the payment with third party evaluation. Due to the third party evaluation, compensation could not be paid to the affectees, he added.

The committee recommended to ECNEC for withdrawing the third party evaluation condition so the amount could be disbursed among the affected persons.

The committee also directed the provincial government for submitting proposal to ECNEC in this regard.

Senator Sassui Palijo said Sindh was not properly being represented in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) adding that Sindh should have two members in it.

She alleged that they were keeping in dark about construction of Sindh Barrage and chairman WAPDA also did not like to attend the meeting.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda told the Senate committee that the WAPDA chairman had gone under knee operation so he could not attend the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Ahmad Khan, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Secretary Water Resources, Chairman IRSA and other senior officials of WAPDA and provincial government.