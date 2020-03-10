UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Discusses PSDP Projects Of Ministry Of Narcotics Control

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Anti Narcotics on Tuesday discussed the allocated and utilized budget of 2019-20 and proposal of Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) projects for the next fiscal year of 2020 and 2021 of the Ministry of Narcotics Control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Anti Narcotics on Tuesday discussed the allocated and utilized budget of 2019-20 and proposal of Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) projects for the next fiscal year of 2020 and 2021 of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The meeting of the standing committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Sradar Muhmamd Shafiq Tareen here at Parliament House.

The committee has detailed reviewed the report of the sub committee constituted under the Senator Lt.

Gen (R) Abdul Qayume.

The committee was briefed about the allocated and utilized budget for the Ministry of Narcotics Control. The Senate body was apprised that total Rs 161 millions were allocated for the ministry in which Rs 48 millions were spent till December.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Ad Khawaja told the committee that allocated budget would be utilizes in the current fiscal year.

Senators included Rana Makbool Ahmed, Lt. Gen. R Abdul Qayume, Noman Wazir Khattak and Syed Sabir Shah attended the meeting.

