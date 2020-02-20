Senate body discusses PTDC employees future

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting held on Thursday at Parliament House took up the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Atta Ur Rehman in Senate sitting dated January 13, regarding bleak future of PTDC Employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting held on Thursday at Parliament House took up the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Atta Ur Rehman in Senate sitting dated January 13, regarding bleak future of PTDC Employees.

The Committee also took up the resolution moved by Senator Kalsoom Parveen on the issue of enhancement of age relaxation in the Federal Government Departments and a starred question asked by her in the senate sitting on January 21, regarding an MCQs test conducted by FPSC for appointment against the posts of Assistant Directors (Investigation) and Inspector (Investigations) in FIA.

Chaired by Senator Talha Mehmood, the meeting was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Dr Asad Ashraf, Senator Dr Ashok Kumar, Senator Naseeb Ullah Khan Bazai, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Kalsoom Parveen and senior officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Division, Establishment Division PTDC, FPSC along with all concerned.

The meeting commenced with a Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Atta Ur Rehman regarding bleak future of PTDC Employees due to numerous irregularities.

The Committee took strong notice of incurred losses worth 680 million and the Corporation's policy of laying off employees.

It was asserted that after the 18th Amendment all properties should have been handed over to the provinces.

The Committee directed that details of all properties with valuation must be submitted in the next meeting. Details of properties and assets (Sold/bought) must be included as well.

The Committee also directed that all employees must be retained. PTDC chairman, board of Directors has been required to attend the next meeting.

The Resolution moved by Senator Kalsoom Parveen on the issue of enhancement of age relaxation in the Federal Government Departments by further two years was rejected.

Deliberating over the starred question asked by Senator Kalsoom Parveen in the senate sitting on January 21, regarding an MCQs test conducted by FPSC for appointment against the posts of Assistant Directors (Investigation) and Inspector (Investigations) in FIA, the Committee stressed the need for strong filters to be placed to streamline the process. The matter was pended. It was suggested to seek guidelines from other institutions conducting recruitment related examinations.