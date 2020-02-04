UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Discusses Public Petition Pertaining To Pedestrians Related Laws

Tue 04th February 2020

Senate body discusses public petition pertaining to pedestrians related laws

Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation in its meeting discussed a public petition pertaining to pedestrians related laws/policies in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation in its meeting discussed a public petition pertaining to pedestrians related laws/policies in the country.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar, here at the Parliament Lodges.

The meeting was also attended by Senators including Kalsoom Parveen, Rubina Khalid, Yousaf Badini, Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Asad Ashraf.

The committee disposed of the matter as it was a case of misinterpretation of Article 15 of the Constitution that talks about freedom of movement for the country's citizens.

The committee also deliberated upon the future work plan of the committee including holding consecutive meetings for more than three days, putting discussion on priority on those rules and regulations having direct impact on lives of people and holding ministry wise discussions.

