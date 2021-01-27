UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Discusses Strategy To Tackle Challenges Being Faced By Pakistan In 2021: FM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in its meeting held here at Parliament House on Wednesday discussed the challenges being faced by Pakistan in 2021 and the strategy to tackle these issues.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to media-persons here after the meeting said the Standing Committee discussed continued human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and challenges of regional peace.

He said the Committee also discussed the maltreatment met out with Mohtarma Asia Andrabi, her husband and their colleagues by India. Mohtarma Mashal Malik, wife of Yaseen Malik and Kashmiri leader Raja Nijabat also attended the meeting, he added.

The Foreign Minister said that the Senate Standing Committee lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccine.

Qureshi said he also presented a copy of a dossier comprising the undeniable proofs of India's backing of terrorists in Pakistan, to Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The Foreign Minister said since the issue of dossier did not belong to any single political party but the whole of Pakistan, he asked to share the dossier with other members as well.

He said that the Standing Committee was also briefed about the progress on the report of European Union DisInfoLab.

