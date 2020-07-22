Senate body discusses Torture & Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment Bill, 2020)

UrduPoint.com
The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights in its meeting held on Wednesday at Parliament House discussed in detail the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment Bill, 2020), introduced in the House by Senator Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights in its meeting held on Wednesday at Parliament House discussed in detail the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment Bill, 2020), introduced in the House by Senator Sherry Rehman.

Chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, the meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Khalid Shaheen Butt and senior officers from the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Interior, Punjab Police, Islamabad Police, along with all concerned.

Discussing the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment Bill, 2020), the committee recommended some amendments and assured that after their incorporation; the Bill will be passed in the next meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

