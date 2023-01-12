Senate body displeased over the bill on supplementary agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on delegated legislation on Wednesday termed placing the bill on the supplementary agenda, without providing bills beforehand or issuing any notices bulldozing of legislation and condemned the move.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Raza Rabbani here at the Parliament House and said "No notices or circulars are issued and the bill is provided while the motion is read in the House by the Minister,".

The Chairman said that he would write a letter to the Minister, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to systemize and restore the procedure of passing a bill in the Parliament as provided under the Constitution, 1973.

He pointed out that in the brief submitted, there are several rules and regulations while parent acts are missing.

It was mandatory to study the parent act in order to determine whether the rules and regulations were in conformity with the parent act, and no law is in excess or any violation had been drafted, he said.

The chairman committee also inquired about the notification of the singular National curriculum and apprehended it was unconstitutional.

The committee also required that before circulating the brief it should be more systematic and cut short in packets containing first the parent act followed by subsequent rules and regulations.

The committee also inquired about the update on the recommendations of the committee made to the Federal Government and discussed the recommendations of annexing the rules and regulations with the Bill or within 6 months of the Bill.

The committee also inquired about the update of the website and App developed by the Ministry of Law to which the official apprised that the website was operational and upgraded. The App was on trial and expected to be functional in one week.

The ministry informed that the app would help save money for young lawyers and students and would be accessible to foreign students as well.

The meeting was attended by Senators Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Rubina Khalid, Kesho Bai, Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani and Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt.

Senior Officials of the Ministry and attached departments were also in attendance.