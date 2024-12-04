Senate body disposes of petition for Wafaqi Mohtasib office in Sahiwal

Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday disposes of a public petition seeking to set-up Wafaqi Mohtasib Office in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday disposes of a public petition seeking to set-up Wafaqi Mohtasib Office in Sahiwal.

The Senate body met here chaired by Senator Farooq H. Naek at the Parliament House.

The Committee reviewed Public Petition which called for establishing a separate Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) in Sahiwal.

The Secretary of the Law and Justice Division presented the Wafaqi Mohtasib's viewpoint, emphasizing that the volume of complaints from Sahiwal, with only 300 cases recorded, does not substantiate the need for a standalone office. It was further noted that the cities of Lahore and Multan already host fully operational WMS offices catering to the region.

After thorough consideration, the petition was disposed of with the consensus that the establishment of a WMS office in Sahiwal would remain subject to the Mohtasib’s existing policy framework.

The Committee also deliberated on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeking to amend Article 51 of the Constitution, introduced by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Danesh Kumar during the Senate sitting on 1st January 2024.

The Bill aims at providing mechanism to allocate minimum of one seat for non-Muslims to each province to address the existing disparity Senator Farooq H. Naek underscored the importance of consulting provincial governments to obtain their feedback.

The Committee decided to invite the representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Ministry of Religious Affairs in the next meeting for seeking input to ensure a comprehensive decision-making process.

The meeting was attended by Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Khalil Tahir, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Hamid Khan, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, as well as the Secretary of Law and Justice and other senior officials from the Ministry and its affiliated departments.