Open Menu

Senate Body Elects New Chairman

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Senate body elects new chairman

The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, convened on Friday at Parliament House and elected senator Syed Waqar Mehdi as an unopposed Chairman of the Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, convened on Friday at Parliament House and elected senator Syed Waqar Mehdi as an unopposed Chairman of the Committee.

His nomination was proposed by Senator Dost Ali Jeesar and seconded by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.

The Committee members offered Fateha for the sad demise of late Senator Taj Haider.

The Committee members expressed confidence in Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi ability in managing the affairs of the committee.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi expressed gratitude to the members for their support and stated that the committee will strive to uphold the Privileges of the Honorable Senators,following the footsteps of the late Senator Taj Haider.

In attendance were Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman,Saadia Abbasi,Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan,Raja Nasir Abbas,Dost Ali Jeesar,Asad Qasim, and senior officials of Senate of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-e ..

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination

1 minute ago
 Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a procl ..

Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender

1 minute ago
 Senate body elects new chairman

Senate body elects new chairman

1 minute ago
 Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Bal ..

Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..

1 minute ago
 UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; annou ..

UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan

36 minutes ago
 IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations s ..

IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule

1 minute ago
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its ..

AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus ..

Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson

7 minutes ago
 FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-2 ..

FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

51 minutes ago
 NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Pun ..

NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP

8 minutes ago
 National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

8 minutes ago
 PIA explores cooperation with Romania

PIA explores cooperation with Romania

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan