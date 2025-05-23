Senate Body Elects New Chairman
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 11:19 PM
The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, convened on Friday at Parliament House and elected senator Syed Waqar Mehdi as an unopposed Chairman of the Committee
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, convened on Friday at Parliament House and elected senator Syed Waqar Mehdi as an unopposed Chairman of the Committee.
His nomination was proposed by Senator Dost Ali Jeesar and seconded by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.
The Committee members offered Fateha for the sad demise of late Senator Taj Haider.
The Committee members expressed confidence in Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi ability in managing the affairs of the committee.
Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi expressed gratitude to the members for their support and stated that the committee will strive to uphold the Privileges of the Honorable Senators,following the footsteps of the late Senator Taj Haider.
In attendance were Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman,Saadia Abbasi,Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan,Raja Nasir Abbas,Dost Ali Jeesar,Asad Qasim, and senior officials of Senate of Pakistan.
