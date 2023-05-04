UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Endorses Railway Advisory Committee Members In Quetta And Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Thursday ratified Senator Manzoor Ahmed and Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot as members of the Railway Advisory Committee in Quetta and Karachi

In its meeting on Thursday at Parliament House, the Committee also deliberated upon the issues pertaining to rehabilitation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the Karachi Circular Railway and pensions of Railway employees.

Reviewing the matter of rehabilitation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the Karachi Circular Railway the Committee took serious notice of the violation of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Sindh Government directed the Ministry of Railways to submit the implementation report that was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and take up the matter of non-implementation of the orders with the Sindh Government.

Discussing the issue of pensions the Committee showed concerns regarding the ever-increasing percentage of dependents on the organization's budget. It was stressed that the government must take measures to provide respite and steps must be taken to merge with the national budget. Currently, there are 25,000 pensioners, the numbers of which are ever-increasing.

Chaired by Senator Muhammad Qasim, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Shahadat Awan and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.

