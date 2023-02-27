Senate body examines matters of public importance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held here on Monday under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz to examine various important matters pertaining to public importance and fair Justice.

While taking up further consideration of Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023) (Insertion of new section 277A in PPC and subsequent amendment in Schedule-ll of Cr.P.C) introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on 16 January, 2023, said a news release.

The Bill was examined and unanimously passed by increasing the penalty on those who fouls the rivers, canals and streams by five hundred thousand rupees in first instance and ten hundred thousand rupees on repeating the crime the 2ns instance.

Point of public importance raised by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo on 16 January, 2023 regarding the irregular/disorganized speed limits on various roads of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) causing confusion/problems for the commuters which are required to be regularized and rationalized. (Matter referred from the House), was deferred, however the Chairman Committee reiterated that road speed limits may be rationalized area wise and concerned authority may be approached to display the up-graded road speed limits.

Public Petitions No. 5087, 5088, 5089 and 5090 regarding the presence of stray dogs in Sector D-12 Islamabad and increasing incidents of dog bite causing harm to the residents especially the elder, ladies and children. (Referred by Chairman Senate) was discussed at length.

It was contended by the petitioners that the CDA should be asked to upscale their operation of removal of stray dogs. It was further requested to over-turn the decision of the court related to ban on killing of stray dogs. The ministry informed the committee that stray dogs have been kept in dog centers around 22000 dogs have been treated and 1200 dogs have been released after treatment.

However, the committee was of the view that treatment and having them exposed again in public is not an appropriate solution. The committee reiterated that although the committee respect animal's rights however human life has been put to threat and proper measures should be taken to eradicate them.

The committee recommended to initiate awareness campaigns and increase dog centers. The committee also sought time to time report in the same. The matter was deferred.

The committee discussed at length the matter of Barakhan incident. The Inspector General of Police Balochistan and Secretary Home Department Balochistan was directed to appear in person and submit detailed report regarding the incident of killing and recovery of dead bodies of three members of family of Khan Muhammad Marri.

The committee summoned the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan in the next meeting. The committee also summoned Home Secretary and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barkhan.

While discussing the Public Petition No. 5055 regarding Mr. Nisar Ahmed Penezai Ex- Assistant Director who was removed from services against charges of illegal processing of multiple CNICs of suspected aliens�and requested for reinstatement in service. The committee after hearing the case in detail requested the NADRA to re-hear the case of the petitioner and treat it on humanitarian ground.

The matter of scrutiny of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Interior for the Financial Year 2023-24 and to make recommendations was also taken up. The chairman committee summoned the CDA and all the concerned departments to discuss various projects therefore the matter was deferred for further deliberation .

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz along with senators Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Anwar-ul-Haw Kakar and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed. AIG-ops ICT Police, Sub Inspector Balochistan Police, DC Balochistan, Senior officials from the Ministry, Nadra and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.