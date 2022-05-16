Senate body expresses concern for not taking action into damage of 747 MW GT-14 plant

Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday expressed serious concern over inaction of the Board of Directors (BODs) regarding action against those involved in the damage of the 747MW (GT-14 plant).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday expressed serious concern over inaction of the board of Directors (BODs) regarding action against those involved in the damage of the 747MW (GT-14 plant).

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the Chair was briefed on matters related to promotions from LS-II to Assistant Engineers; revision of tariffs by NEPRA and extension of KAPCO contract upto October 2022.

Committee also took up the matter of actions to be taken up against CEO GHCL, Members of Board of Directors (BODs) GHCL & JPCL related to Independent Inquiry Report of construction and damage of 747MW (GT-14 plant).

Referring to letters that were sent, with directives of suspending those involved in damage of 747MW Plant, the Committee showed displeasure against non-implementation of instructions and directed the Power Division to take immediate action and submit a compliance report by the end of business today.

The Committee termed the BODs complicit to the massive irregularity and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated and legal action must be taken against all concerned. The Additional Secretary Ministry of Energy (Power Division) assured the Committee of compliance.

While reviewing the matter of promotion of SEs, LS-II to Assistant Engineer in all DISCOs, the Committee directed that a compliance Report must be submitted to the Committee.

Discussing Chairman NEPRA stance on petition pending before NEPRA for revision of tariff of GENCO-I and an update regarding the recommendation of the Committee for operating the GENCO-I Power Plant on LNG instead of Furnace Oil, the Committee was informed that there were three options RLNG, RFO and Gas.

The matter of Circular Debt was taken up and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) was directed to submit a Circular Debt Report to the Committee every month.

Regarding extension of the KAPCO contract, the Committee enquired the reason for extension and questioned why other options were not explored.

The Committee was informed that the KAPCO contract did not incur any maintenance charges and hence it entailed long term profitability essential for the Power Sector.

Chairman Committee, Senator Saifullah Abro directed that all correspondence from date of extension must be submitted to the Committee before the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Fida Muhammad and senior officers of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NEPRA along with all concerned.