Senate Body Expresses Concern Over Encroachments On Flood Waterways Of All Rivers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:58 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday expressed concerns over the encroachments on flood waterways of all major, other rivers/ hill torrents and directed authorities to restrict further encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday expressed concerns over the encroachments on flood waterways of all major, other rivers/ hill torrents and directed authorities to restrict further encroachments.

The committee met here at the Parliament House, chaired by its chairman Senator Shammim Afridi.

The member of the committee including Senator Gianchand, Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Walid Iqbal and Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi also attended the meeting.

The committee also recommended that the people encroached on waterways of rivers should be resettled at safe places and restrict further encroachment.

The senior officials of Minister of Water Resources informed the committee that as per River Act of Punjab Province approved in April 2016, such settlements are considered as encroachments and the Supreme Court of Pakistan (ICP) has already directed to remove such encroachments from the flood plain/ waterways of all major and other rivers/ hill torrents and settle at safe places.

The officials further said that Federal Flood Commission(FFC) is holding regular meetings and are pursuing the matter with the provinces for removal of such encroachments and restricting further encroachments in flood prone areas.

The committee also discussed the report on point of public importance raised by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi in the Senate sitting held on 24th January, 2019 regarding "Compensation to the affectees of Mirani Dam".

The committee invited Chief Secretary Balochistan and Secretary Agriculture to attend the next meeting of the committee to brief about the compensation to the affectees of Mirani dam.

The committee also discussed the relocation of Khazana Dam, Balochistan; reason and rationale of such a reselection of site.

The committee was informed that provincial government would allocate funds for Khazana Dam in current fiscal year.

