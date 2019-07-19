UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Expresses Concern Over Publication Of Blasphemous Material On Social Media

Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

Senate body expresses concern over publication of blasphemous material on social media

Senate Special Committee to promote National Cohesion on Friday expressed concerns over the increase in publication of blasphemous material on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Special Committee to promote National Cohesion on Friday expressed concerns over the increase in publication of blasphemous material on social media.

The meeting of the committee was held here at Parliament House, chaired by Senator Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, convener of the committee.

Members of the committee including Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Khanzada Khan, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Aurangzeb Khan, Senator Sajjad Hussain Tori, Senator Nasibullah Bazai, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Samina Saeed and Senator Dilawar Khan also attended the meeting.

The Committee was specially constituted to examine purported grievances amongst some sections of the society and reach out to the genuinely aggrieved person to create national cohesion, The committee strongly condemned the publications of blasphemous material on social media, adding that no religion or faith allow any such act which injured the sentiments of Muslim across the globe.

The committee recommended that a proper policy should be devised in this regard.

The committee invited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others concerned institutions in its next meeting.

The committee further said that all sites containing blasphemous materials would be blocked and strict action would be taken against the persons involved.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that committee has so far conducted 7 meetings and would continue its efforts to resolve all issues through dialogue.

