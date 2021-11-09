Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT exam

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday expressed its concerns on conducting of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination, terming it not at par with international standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday expressed its concerns on conducting of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination, terming it not at par with international standard.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand. Some committee members were of the view that the system of the 32-days examination for one single test was baseless and a clear injustice with students.

They also sought solutions to the objections of students regarding out-of-course questions and asked the officials of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to tell how they give numbers to such questions.

They raised various questions on the standard of MDCAT and concerns of students and parents related to the MDCAT.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that the country's brilliant students failed as multiple exams were administered in one day.

She added PMC officials should be held accountable for this gross injustice to the students.

Officials from PMC said that the MDCAT was the single largest computer-based examination held in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study had the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts, and analytical skills required for the rigorous medical and dental training programs.

They said that the MDCAT being a computer-based examination was in accordance with global best practices and a comprehensive data set is now available that was not possible with a pen and paper exam.

He said that the MDCAT was held for the first time not only in 25 centers in Pakistan but six international centers in North America, Europe, and the middle East.

The committee was informed that the single computer-based national level MDCAT examination was a novel concept in Pakistan and that the introduction of a computer-based examination is a landmark in Pakistan's effort to improve the educational system.

It was informed that the PMC had ensured that the entrance exam for the most competitive higher education program in the country carries the seal of integrity and students of genuine merit are able to compete for entry into medical and dental programs.