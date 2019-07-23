Senate body expresses concerns over decrease in production, export of pine nuts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday expressed concerns over the decrease in the production and export of Pine Nutes (Chilghoza), of less developed areas of province of Balochistan and ex FATA.

The committee met here at the Parliament House, chaired by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Chairman of the Committee.

Senior officials of Ministry of Commerce briefed the committee on the production and export of pine nuts, the committee was briefed on overall performance of pine nuts during last five years in the country. Particularly in less developed areas of province of Balochistan and former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The committee was informed that currently fiscal year Rs30 million pine nuts were exported.

The committee said that pine nut export was Rs86 million 2013 and how it was declined to Rs30 million.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce informed the committee that a study would be conducted to know the cause of decrease in export and other issues related to pine nuts cultivation.

The committee also recommended the approval of registration should be given to the Chambers of Commerce in less developed areas of Baluchistan province particularly Muslim Bagh, Gwadar and Musakhel.

The committee was briefed on the overall performance of ministry indicating its attached departments, including funds, utilized and surrendered for each project for the people of less developed areas of all provinces and ex Fata during last five years.

Chairman of the committee said that Balochistan has the best livestock and Chilghoza, adding that more facilities should be provided to the people in less developed areas to increase the export.

The committee was also briefed regarding employees of the ministry and its attached department working on regular, contract, ad-hoc and on deputation basis with vacant posts related to people of less developed areas.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Rahila Magsi, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gianchand, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Nighat Mirza and Senator Samina Saeed.