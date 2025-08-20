Senate Body Expresses Concerns Over Neelum Jhelum Project Closure
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, on Wednesday, expressed serious concerns over decades-long pending legal cases, land disputes worth trillions of rupees, and the closure of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.
The committee, which met with Shahadat Awan in the chair, reviewed compliance reports on the audit paras of WAPDA.
Senator Shahadat Awan highlighted that some of the WAPDA cases have been pending for 21 years and the authority has not paid attention to these cases for the last sixteen years.
He further pointed out that WAPDA is occupying land worth Rs. 10 billion, while cases worth over Rs. 298.48 billion are pending in the courts, primarily related to Mangla Dam lands.
The Chairman Committee also raised alarm over the illegal contract of Nai Gaj Dam worth Rs. 30 billion, which remains under investigation by NAB. “WAPDA Chairman should call an immediate meeting on all these audit cases. A report on the progress of all these cases should be presented to the committee,” Senator Awan directed.
Members of the Committee echoed similar concerns. Senator Faisal Rahman remarked that it seems that WAPDA’s legal team is not working, questioning the lack of progress on longstanding disputes.
In response, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed informed the Committee, "I have been in office for only ten days, yet I have already convened three meetings to address these issues. WAPDA has many cases for which there is no record, but we are trying to reduce the backlog.”
He admitted that WAPDA’s records are not digitized*, but assured that digitization efforts were underway.
He said compensation had already been paid to the affectedees of Mangla Dam and now they are pursuing cases in court.
On the issue of NAB references, the WAPDA officials confirmed that six cases are currently under NAB’s purview, including two each of the Kachhi Canal and Nai Gaj Dam projects.
The Secretary Ministry of Water Resources said that these are NAB cases against individuals, not WAPDA.
The Chairman Committee summoned FIA and NAB officials to the next meeting, directing WAPDA and the Ministry of Water Resources to present complete details of all cases. “If any government agency has taken responsibility, then it is our job to enquire, Senator Awan emphasized.
Turning to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, members voiced concern over its closure following the collapse of the head-rise tunnel.
The Officials briefed that the project had earlier faced a tail-rise tunnel collapse, which was repaired, allowing operations for nine months before the new breakdown.
Senator Shahadat Awan, however, deferred a detailed briefing, stating, "The Prime Minister has already formed a committee to inquire into the project. We should wait for the inquiry report before further discussion.”
The Committee recommended that WAPDA’s legal team immediately coordinate with the Auditor General and the Ministry of Law to resolve audit-related cases from 2015-16, while urging that all criminal and PAC-related cases be reported in detail in the next sitting.
The meeting was attended by Senators Quratul Ain Marri, Faisal Salem Rahman, Dr Humayun Mohmand, Saeed Ahmed Hashmi and Saadia Abbasi, Chairman WAPDA Lt General (Retd) Muhammad Saeed, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, and senior officials of relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi envoy reaffirms Kingdom’s solidarity as KSrelief dispatches major aid convoy for flood-hit K ..7 minutes ago
-
Senate body expresses concerns over Neelum Jhelum Project closure17 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University signs MoU with Rotary Club on environment protection17 minutes ago
-
By elections on two national, one provincial assembly constituencies on Oct 0517 minutes ago
-
Funds, resources require to address challenges of climate change in Pakistan: Dr Shezra17 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood-hit areas26 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab elected second vice-president of IOI27 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, couple injured in road accident27 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter with police37 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot reviews city services47 minutes ago
-
Govt’s 10th ‘Hukumat Nahin Khidmat’ camp set up in Muzaffargarh57 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan FMs59 minutes ago