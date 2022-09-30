Senate body expresses dismay over absences of Minister, Secretary Power Division

Senate Standing Committee on Power while summoning Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric on Friday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister and Secretary Power Division and asked them to ensure presence in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power while summoning Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric on Friday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister and Secretary Power Division and asked them to ensure presence in next meeting.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair was briefed about the implementation status of recommendations made by the committee in the previous meetings held on August 2 and 9, 2022 respectively.

However, as to matter regarding the inquiry against Tariq Bajari, retired Chief Engineer HESCO, Senator Saifullah Abro directed that inquiry report be presented before the Committee.

In the previous meeting, the Chair also recommended that board of Directors (BoDs) of all GENCOs shall be dissolved.

Officials of Power Division informed that ministry is planning to implement the scheme of 2012 under which all GENCOs will be merged and managed by one CEO and Board of Directors.

The committee was also apprised about the expenditure of different BoDs for attending meetings and other expenses incurred in this regard.

On the matter regarding month wise increase and decrease in electricity bills in lieu of Fuel Adjustment Charges (FCA) raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza, the Chairman NEPRA told the committee that out of total electricity generated in the country 65 percent is produced by thermal and 35 percent through hydel, however, in recent few months the prices of coal, furnace oil, RLNG have increased manifold at the international market.

Currently, the consumers have been charged Rs.24 per unit. He informed that circular debt on Power Sector has touched Rs. 2500 billion.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the public petition regarding the rehabilitation and energizing of Grid Station at costal town of Garho, Sindh. The HESCO Officials said that the aforementioned project is under HESCO five year plan and it will cost around Rs. 3.5 billion.

They further added that the petitioner Dr. Ghulam Haider Shah, resident of Thatta, plans to sell solar energy to residents of the area and demanded a construction of 30km transmission line from HESCO.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that the said project is not feasible and decided to inform him about committee's decision in writing.

Chairman committee raised objections over the appointment of Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari as Chairman of BoDs of MEPCO. He claimed that besides being the son of former president, what qualifications he has. He recommended ministry to provide details of membership with SECP of all newly appointed BoDs of different DISCO's.

The meeting was attended by Senators Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Kamran Murtaza, Danesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H.Faroqi, CEOs of different DISCOs and other concerned departments.