Senate Body Expresses Dismay Over Non Payment Of PTCL Employees Pension

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:01 AM

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of PTCL employees pension

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Friday expressed serious concerns over the non payment of pension to the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Friday expressed serious concerns over the non payment of pension to the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The committee met under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid here which was attend by Senators Rukhsana Zubair, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Sana Jamali, Naseebullah Baazi, Kalsoom Parveen, Rehman Malik, Faisal Javed besides Secretary Ministry of Information Technology, Chairman PTA and other officials of the department.

Rubina Khalid said that it was a matter of great concern that despite the detailed report of the Upper House and the court orders, the retired employees of PTCL had not yet been paid their pension since long.

A sub-committee headed by Rukhsana Zubair worked hard to resolve the issue but no positive result has come out so far.

A trust has been set up for the welfare of retired employees of PTCL that has also failed to make any development regarding payment of pensions rather funds have been used for investment in various places.

Senator Rukhsana Zubair said in the light of the report of the sub-committee that the government has given pension to PTCL employees.

Secretary Information Technology while briefing the committee said that the issues related to pension are to be resolved by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust and according to PTET Act the decision has to be taken by majority vote of the trust.

He said the trust had three representatives each from the government and PTCL.

The Ministry of IT had forwarded the report approved by the House to the Trust for implementation but no decision has yet been taken by the Trust in this regard, he added.

Faisal Javed said that if legislation was the only solution to this problem then the same course would be opted.

Rubina Khalid said that the minutes and other relevant details of the meetings of the trust in this regard should be provided to the committee in the next meeting and the issue should not be resolved till the next meeting .

She also stressed the need to adopt an effective policy to curb obscene and ridiculous content on social media.

