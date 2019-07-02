Senate body expresses displeasure over absence of CEO PIA in meeting

(@imziishan)

Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the absence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from the meeting and termed it against the dignity of Parliament

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan and discussed PIA and Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) issues.

The committee noted it was unfortunate that the CEO had not informed Senate Body through letter or verbally about his any of official assignment.

The committee also denied to take briefing from the officials of the PIA and said no body was above the parliament and directed the CEO to attend the next meeting scheduled to be held on June 11.

The Senate body said that the committee did not belong to opposition or the government. "This is the issue of principle and rules, we are not personally against any-body", the committee noted.

The members of the body noted that respect and supremacy of the parliament has great significant for the people of the country.

While Managing Director of the Pakistan Metrological Department informed the committee that about 97 observer stations are operating in the country.

He said that Met office is providing aeronautical meteorological services round the clock as per ICAO standard at all the airports for international and domestics airlines for smooth flight operations. The PMD is also providing services to Pakistan army, PAF at all air bases.

He said that PMD has established flood early warning system at Lahore to monitor the flood situation and issuance of flood forecast and warning for all main rivers for next 24 hours, three days and five days during flood season and dissemination to all the departments at Federal and provincial levels.

He said that PMD established Heat-wave Early Warning Center at Karachi in 2016 to provide to provide warning to all concerned agencies for better management and to avoid any havoc.