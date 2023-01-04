Senate body expresses displeasure over delay in approval of Hemp policy

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology unanimously expressed displeasure over the delay in approval of Hemp Policy by the cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology unanimously expressed displeasure over the delay in approval of Hemp Policy by the cabinet.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz expressed annoyance over the delay in approval of the Hemp Policy.

This policy, if approved, can add one to two billion rupees in the foreign exchange earnings for the country. The committee also expressed displeasure at the absence of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

"An absence of the minister either shows that he cannot face the committee on the issue, or he does not consider the issue important enough, to pay heed to" said Senator Kamran Murtaza.

The committee unanimously condemned not only the delay in the Hemp policy approval, but also in the transferring of the headquarters of PSQCA from Karachi to Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz said that delaying a policy which could contribute to the nation's progress was a criminal negligence.

He also inquired about the National Science and Technology Policy responding to which the ministry officials briefed that meetings would be held after the constitution of the working groups in the 45 days.

The committee was also informed that the report of the WHO about the usage of adulterated milk by 87pc of Pakistan's population had not been received yet.

The committee inquired about the adulterated milk consumed by 99 percent of the country's population, which was causing serious health issues, like early puberty problems in children.

"The preservatives used in the milk make it usable till a fortnight, whereas milk is supposed to break in a couple of days", Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi questioned, implying chemicals injurious to health.

The Director General, Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority, apprised the committee that the share of formal milk supply packages and traceable milk amounted to 3.2 percent with annual production of 22.0 bl. liters. However, 96.8 percent of the milk was consumed in loose/unpackaged form.

It was further informed that the checking of quality of loose/unpackaged milk was the mandate of provincial food authorities. The officials informed that the reported issues with regard to loose milk included adulteration and contamination.

The PSQCA has developed a standard for Pasteurization Guidelines.

Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand regretted the fact that food standardization of a particular segment of the population was being regularized, whereas no heed was given to the food of economically disadvantaged class, leading to extensive health issues, unaffordable by the underprivileged class.

"It is very easy to say that it is not in our mandate and put lives at stake," Humayun stressed.

The ministry maintained that the enforcement of Pasteurization laws would set food standards for local food producers.

The committee was briefed that Pakistan was the fourth largest milk producer in the world with 62 bl. liters annual production.

The thermal treatment (Minimal pasteurization) is mandatory in different countries such as the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia etc., and Pakistan should also practice this and completely outlaw the raw milk sale, by which the consumers will get nutritious milk.

Various pending matters to be deliberated with the Ministry were also part of the agenda.

While updating the status of the appointment of Director General, PSQCA in MP-I scale, the officials conveyed that the process had been initiated and the post was advertised on 27-11-2022.

A total of 98 applications received will be scrutinized in accordance with MP Scale Policy 2020. The selected candidates will be interviewed by the federal minister and then will be further scrutinized by the federal cabinet.

While taking briefing on the recently inaugurated campus in PCSIR lab Quetta Office, the committee brought up the question of its allocation issue which will create a crisis due to affiliation of various ethnic groups with the area.

The committee showed reservation on the location and urged that the campus should necessarily be located in the city area.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi recommended that three senators from Balochistan should identify the building to submit Names for approval.

The Committee chairman also asked about the status of inquiry on the forced leave of Director, COMSATS Abbottabad campus, and about the stipulated time of inquiry completion in rules. He also asked why there was a delay in inquiry completion.

It was informed that an inquiry committee comprising the Vice Chancellor was constituted to investigate the allegation leveled against the Director, CUI Abbottabad Campus and to probe the facts of the case.

The inquiry committee submitted its detailed report to the Rector on August 25, 2022.

It was further informed that the inquiry was completed as per the stipulated time period of one month. As per terms and conditions of the appointment, a reference was submitted to the university Senate for recommendations of the inquiry committee.

However the quorum of the University Senate was incomplete due to which a meeting could not be initiated.

The committee recommended expediting the completion process at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Senators Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Kamran Murtaza , Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi and Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. Senior officials from the Ministry and from the relevant departments were also present in the meeting.