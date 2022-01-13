UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Expresses Displeasure Over Escape Of Five Accused In Nazim Jokhiyo Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday expressed displeasure over the escape of five accused in the murder of Nazim Jokhiyo from Sindh Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday expressed displeasure over the escape of five accused in the murder of Nazim Jokhiyo from Sindh Police.

The committee meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Waleed Iqbal.

The committee termed the accused escape, a slap on the face of entire nation.

IG Sindh participated in the meeting through video link.

Talking about the murder of social media activist Mohammadzada Agarawal, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Agarawal used to raise issues against drug dealers in Malakand.

Senator Fida Mohammad said that presently the biggest problem in the country was lack of police personnel.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Fida Muhammad, Senator Prof. Dr. Mehrtaj Roghani, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Sami Yazdi, Senator Dr. Kamran Murtaza, Senator Gordeep Singh and Senator Saifullah Abra besides Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Malakand.

