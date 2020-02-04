UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Expresses Displeasure Over Minister's Absence

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Tuesday expressed the displeasure over the continuous absence of the Inter Provincial Coordination minister from the meetings of the committee which continuously deliberating on important issues relating to the devolution process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Tuesday expressed the displeasure over the continuous absence of the Inter Provincial Coordination minister from the meetings of the committee which continuously deliberating on important issues relating to the devolution process.

The committee that met here with Moula Bux Chandio in the chair was of the view that the parliamentary committees are extension of the Parliament and their role is crucial in promoting good governance and transparency.

The committee chairman said the committee system should be accorded high importance so that matters concerning the public could be deliberated thoroughly.

Later the committee discussed in detail various aspects of the special report of the Functional Committee and approved it after detailed deliberation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Muhammad Ayub, Lt Gen Retd Salahuddin Tirmizi and Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

