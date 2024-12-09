Senate body expresses displeasure over Railways’ non-disclosure of corruption measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, expressed displeasure on Monday over the Railways’ ongoing failure to provide information on actions taken against corruption for the fifth consecutive meeting.

Chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, the Senate Standing Committee on Railways convened to address ongoing issues of corruption and mismanagement within Pakistan Railways. During the meeting, committee members, especially Senator Shahadat Awan, voiced strong dissatisfaction over the Railways’ continued failure to provide crucial information on actions taken against corruption for the fifth consecutive meeting.

Senator Awan highlighted that the committee had previously set a deadline for the Railways to provide details on actions taken against corruption, but the authorities had not complied. “Despite multiple reminders, the Railways have failed to submit the necessary information, forcing us to escalate the matter,” Senator Awan stated.

He noted that the Railways had cited the large number of cases pending in the courts, NAB and FIA as a reason for the delay, but stressed that this was no excuse for the lack of transparency. Representatives from NAB and FIA present at the meeting stated that all cases referred by the Railways for inquiry have been completed, except for a few that were recently forwarded by the Ministry.

According to Senator Awan, the Railways is currently involved in numerous legal disputes, with cases pending before both civil and sessions judges, some of which have been indefinitely postponed.

He noted that the Railways have failed to take decisive action, despite the land being worth millions of rupees.

In a stark assessment, Senator Awan criticized both past and present governments for their lack of sincerity in addressing the challenges facing the national rail service. "None of the previous or current administrations have shown any real commitment to reforming Pakistan Railways," he lamented.

The committee members also raised concerns about discrepancies in the information provided by the Railways top officials. Adding to the tension, Senator Awan remarked that, should the Railways continue to withhold information, he would take the matter into his own hands and make the information publicly available. "If they do not provide the necessary information Monday, I will ensure that the details I have are made public," he warned.

In light of the continued lack of transparency, the committee referred the matter to the Privilege Committee, which will now review whether the withholding of information constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege.

"It seems increasingly clear that the Railways is deliberately withholding vital information from this committee," said the committee's chairman, Senator Saifullah Khan.

In a final remark, Senator Awan condemned the Railways' response to the tragic Quetta Railway Station blast, noting that not a single senior official visited the site of the incident. "The individuals responsible for this heinous act may have been dear to Allah, but the authorities failed to show any compassion or accountability," he added.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee pointed out that name of a BS-19 officer Tariq Latif who was the DS Railway Sukkur during twin train accident at Ghotki in June 2021 was included in the inquiry case of the incident, has been sent on deputation to National Highway Authority as Member Inspection in BS-20.

Secretary Ministry of Railways informed that after the incident the officer was issued show cause and inquiry against him is pending. The chairman committee showed astonishment that how come the officer was sent on deputation to another ministry while the inquiry was still underway.

He also expressed surprise that even after three years, the enquiry of the incident has not completed yet. The Chairman Committee directed repatriation of the Tariq Latif and also decided to right a letter to the secretary establishment for the same. It was also recommended to the ministry of railways to expedite the inquiry of the Ghotki train accident case.

It was also discussed that the CEO, originally appointed on a temporary basis during the caretaker government, is still serving in the same role. It was lamented that the appointment was meant to be temporary, and there is a need for a competent and capable officer to take over the CEO position.

The committee also lamented that even after the directions of the committee on the train stop of Rehman Baba and Tezgam express at Ghotki station has not been complied.

The CEO acknowledged the issue but failed to implement the necessary actions. The committee chairman expressed frustration and emphasized that the committee’s directives must be followed in a timely manner.

The meeting concluded with the committee calling for urgent reforms and the immediate provision of all requested documents. The Privilege Committee is expected to take up the matter in its next sitting.

