Senate Body Focuses On MRI Availability At FGPC Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Senate body focuses on MRI availability at FGPC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances on Tuesday discussed the provision of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPC) in Islamabad.

Chaired by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, officials informed the Committee that the MRI machine had been donated by Japan. As part of the agreement, Japanese experts will initially operate the equipment and train local staff, after which the hospital will take over full operations independently.

It was further stated that the machine has been installed and all related procedures have been completed. However, the commencement of operations is pending, as the department is awaiting a technical team from Japan.

The department added that several attempts had been made to contact the technical team from Japan, most recently in March but the technical team responded that they would be arriving soon.

To this effect, the committee recommended that recommendations should be sent to Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurance to urge the Japanese authorities to promptly send the technical team so the MRI machine can become operational and benefit patients without further delay.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the assurance given by the Minister for Federal education and Professional Training during the Senate sitting held on 3rd June 2022, in response to a question raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the time scale promotion of female teachers working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The Secretary of FDE comprehensively briefed the Committee and informed that those teachers who had completed the required service for the higher time scale have been promoted.

Moreover, the committee also discussed dilapidated condition of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) at various locations. The committee was informed that during 2022 the condition of the road was indeed poor, owing to funds. Since then, rehabilitation work has been carried out, and approximately 135.5 kilometers of the motorway have been rehabilitated.

The committee also discussed the frequent congestion at toll plazas. The relevant department attributed this issue to public behavior, stating that despite conducting three separate campaigns making the M-Tag mandatory, running advertisements in newspapers, and launching public awareness initiatives people still prefer to pay in cash, which causes delays.

The committee recommended that, in the interest of the country, the use of the M-Tag should be made mandatory.

The meeting was attended by Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh and Senior Officers of the Ministries/relevant departments.

