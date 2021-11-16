Senate body for action against fake drug-addict rehabilitation centers

UrduPoint.com

Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take action against fake drug-addict rehabilitation centers operating in different parts of the country

"We want operation against the fake rehabilitation centers established across the country and a comprehensive compliance report must be submitted to the committee," Chairman Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary said while chairing the committee meeting.

On a question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, an official of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said only one rehabilitation center had been set up in the last two years in Sukkar city.

The Senator also demanded action against the fake rehabilitation center established in Charsadda.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Syed Kaleem Imam assured the committee of launching a crackdown against the fake center.

The ANF official said at present the government had four rehabilitation centers for the treatment of drug addicts, one of which was in Islamabad while the other three were in Sindh.

The chairman expressed concern over the increasing number of drug addicts in educational institutions.

The ANF official said as many as 11,972 youths were working in educational institutions across the country for raising awareness to save the people from this menace.

