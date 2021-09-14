Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods tariff by parliament

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday proposed that tariff of energy and petroleum goods should be approved by the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday proposed that tariff of energy and petroleum goods should be approved by the parliament.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad here at Parliament House.

At the outset of the meeting NEPRA chairman briefed committee members regarding inclusion of hydropower in renewable energy category.

The NEPRA chairman said as per current definition of renewable energy, Pakistan stands at a meager three percent and hydropower share is almost 30 percent.

"Inclusion of hydropower in renewable energy category will have long term benefits for the country. It can further strengthen the government's objective to attain a "Clean and Green Pakistan" and help in achieving objectives of the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP +) for sustainable development and environmental protection creating an enabling situation to qualify for (GSP++) category in future.

It can further help accessing the global green financing facilities, attracting the international interest and channeling it for sustainable growth of electricity sector of Pakistan.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan sought explanation regarding NEPRA's policy on small hydropower projects and incentives given by government in order to encourage such projects in the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan further added that Pakistan is one of the most suitable countries in terms of Solar Power with almost 300 days of sunlight what is NEPRA doing to encourage the use of solar power in the country.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi sought details regarding process of tariff determination for export and import of electricity.

NEPRA chairman said policy making not the responsibility of the regulator. The government and relevant ministry should be asked about policy decisions.

Meeting was attended by senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Kamil Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Khalida Ateeb, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi, Naseebullah Bazai, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, OGRA chairman, NEPRA chairman and officials from the Cabinet Secretariat.