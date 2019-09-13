Senate body for better coordination between institutions in merged districts of erstwhile FATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Friday stressed for better coordination between the institutions of merged districts for implementing projects being initiated in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Taj Muhammad Afridi, chairman of the committee.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the meeting, adding that there were still some issues which were need to be addressed in merged districts about the Khasadar forces and levies personal.

The committee said that principally Khasadar and Levies were to be merged into police force but it was still pending issue.

Additional Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the committee that the merger of Khasadar and levies into police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made after necessary legislation.

However, currently levies and Khasadar administratively are working under the supervision of district police officer.

He said that provincial government has started work on formation of rules for Khasadar and levies force and principally would be merged into police.

The committee recommended that the issue of Khasadar and levies should be resolved amicably.

The officials of Ministry of Finance and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) also briefed the committee regarding small industries of soap stone and crush in erstwhile Fata on SRO 1212 (1) 2018 and 1213 (1) 2018.

The committee also sought details about the Qouta of merged districts students in engineering and medical colleges and universities in other provinces. The committee recommended that student's quota should be doubled and retained for 10 years after integration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.