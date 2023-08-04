Open Menu

Senate Body For Black Listing Sinohydro, GOPA Companies, Taking Stern Action Against NTDC BoDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA companies, taking stern action against NTDC BoDs

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Friday recommended to black list both M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies besides taking stern action against the board of directors (BoDs) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and officials of the Ministry involved in awarding a contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Friday recommended to black list both M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies besides taking stern action against the board of directors (BoDs) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and officials of the Ministry involved in awarding a contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair discussed details of the construction of 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project, its tendering procedure, the current status of work done so far, work order, certificate of completion, the experience of working companies and a number of companies participating in bidding process etc.

The committee was informed that the project was implemented as per World Bank guidelines. World Bank documents and evaluation reports have also been provided to the committee in this regard.

Briefing the committee about the project, the Chief Engineer told that the contract for the project was signed on August 16, 2013 and M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies worked on the project.

However, he said the capacity of both companies was not enough to work on this project.

The chairman and the committee observed that if the companies were not capable then why NTDC did not take timely action. The NTDC BODs also turned a blind eye and the officials of the ministry were also involved in the corruption, the committee lamented.

The Chairman said the committee would not support corruption at all and asked the concerned quarters to write to the World Bank for blacklisting both companies.

The World Bank should re-tender the process and award contracts of other companies as the NTDC has complete particulars of all companies.

He said that things are clear in lot two also that those companies do not qualify. The rest of the lots will also be examined in detail in the upcoming meetings.

The standing committee was informed that documents regarding Mansehra and Islamabad double circuit project would be provided to the committee soon.

The committee said there was ample evidence of irregularities being committed by the erstwhile BoD, NTDC and M/s GOPA Intec as a consultant. Therefore, the committee directed the Power Division to take strict action against the alleged officials and recommended to refer the case to FIA or NAB and submit a report within a week.

Further, the Standing Committee had unanimously decided and directed the Power Division to write to the World Bank to inform about the irregularities in awarding the contract.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Asad Ali Junejo, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayatullah Khan and senior officials of concerned departments including Power Division and NTDC.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Senate National Accountability Bureau World Bank Company Mansehra Asad Ali Federal Investigation Agency August All

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms step of Aug 5 as black stain o ..

35 seconds ago
 RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awarene ..

RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awareness drive in city areas

37 seconds ago
 Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

38 seconds ago
 US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figur ..

US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny for Extremism - Stat ..

40 seconds ago
 Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Me ..

Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Member States at Odds - Senior O ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan debunks as a 'myth' India's claims about ..

Pakistan debunks as a 'myth' India's claims about Kashmir situation being normal ..

2 minutes ago
US Rates to Stay 'Restrictive' Into 2024 as Wages ..

US Rates to Stay 'Restrictive' Into 2024 as Wages Still Strong - Atlanta Fed's B ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues 2 ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues 2-day power suspension programm ..

2 minutes ago
 River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

42 minutes ago
 Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did ..

Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did strangulate media while in pow ..

42 minutes ago
 EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies A ..

EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies Affected by Ukraine Crisis - Co ..

42 minutes ago
 Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being ..

Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being Accountable for Nigerien Coup

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan