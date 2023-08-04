Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA companies, taking stern action against NTDC BoDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Friday recommended to black list both M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies besides taking stern action against the board of directors (BoDs) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and officials of the Ministry involved in awarding a contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Friday recommended to black list both M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies besides taking stern action against the board of directors (BoDs) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and officials of the Ministry involved in awarding a contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair discussed details of the construction of 765kV double circuit transmission line Dasu Project, its tendering procedure, the current status of work done so far, work order, certificate of completion, the experience of working companies and a number of companies participating in bidding process etc.

The committee was informed that the project was implemented as per World Bank guidelines. World Bank documents and evaluation reports have also been provided to the committee in this regard.

Briefing the committee about the project, the Chief Engineer told that the contract for the project was signed on August 16, 2013 and M/s Sinohydro and M/s GOPA companies worked on the project.

However, he said the capacity of both companies was not enough to work on this project.

The chairman and the committee observed that if the companies were not capable then why NTDC did not take timely action. The NTDC BODs also turned a blind eye and the officials of the ministry were also involved in the corruption, the committee lamented.

The Chairman said the committee would not support corruption at all and asked the concerned quarters to write to the World Bank for blacklisting both companies.

The World Bank should re-tender the process and award contracts of other companies as the NTDC has complete particulars of all companies.

He said that things are clear in lot two also that those companies do not qualify. The rest of the lots will also be examined in detail in the upcoming meetings.

The standing committee was informed that documents regarding Mansehra and Islamabad double circuit project would be provided to the committee soon.

The committee said there was ample evidence of irregularities being committed by the erstwhile BoD, NTDC and M/s GOPA Intec as a consultant. Therefore, the committee directed the Power Division to take strict action against the alleged officials and recommended to refer the case to FIA or NAB and submit a report within a week.

Further, the Standing Committee had unanimously decided and directed the Power Division to write to the World Bank to inform about the irregularities in awarding the contract.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Asad Ali Junejo, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayatullah Khan and senior officials of concerned departments including Power Division and NTDC.