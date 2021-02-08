Senate Body for canceling recruitment in PESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Monday recommended to cancel all recent recruitment of various cadre in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) due to irregularities in the process.

The Committee met with Fida Muhmmad in the Chair discussed irregularities committed in the recruitment process of LS-II, Meter Readers, ALMs and Bill Distributors, number of meters installed by PESCO in last 6 months, non-installation of meters in District Charasadda, provision of electricity to Makran Division etc.

The Committee also recommended to take stern action against the involved PESCO officials besides black listing the recruiting agency.

The committee also sought a detail report after taking action in this regard.

Briefing the committee, the officials of Power Division informed that work on provision of electricity to Gwadar was being carried out which would cost Rs 17 billion.

The project would take 18 months for completion, it was further said.

The Secretary Power Division apprised the committee that currently power generation capacity was more than demand and it would further improve with completion of the ongoing generation projects.

The committee was told that 50 MW solar and 300 MW coal power projects for Makaran and Gwadar were under consideration.

The 300 MW coal power project would help address the electricity issue of the areas.

The officials of Tribal Electric Supply Company assured the committee that all power related projects under Sustainable Development Goals would be completed by March.

Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan sought attention of the committee towards inordinate delays of village electrification project in Kohat district and said that the people were still deprived of electricity in 2021.

The committee directed to expedite work on all such electrification projects.

The Secretary Power Division assured the committee that all possible steps would be taken for provision of funds to these projects.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Moula Bux Chandio, Dr Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Hidayatullah, Molvi Fiaz Muhmmad, Behramand Khan Tangi and other senior officials of concerned departments.