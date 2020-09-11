UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Completing Consultation On Giving Media "industry Status"

Senate body for completing consultation on giving media

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Friday directed the Ministry of I&B to hold and complete the consultation process with all stakeholders for giving media the status of industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Friday directed the Ministry of I&B to hold and complete the consultation process with all stakeholders for giving media the status of industry.

"After getting the status of industry, media will further flourish in Pakistan due to various incentives like tax relief and assistance by financial institutions. Besides, it will help streamline the matters related to media," Committee Chairman Faisal Javed observed during a briefing given by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Akbar Hussain Durrani.

He said the initiative could not be materialized in the past due to certain reasons.

Senator Sabir Shah called for expediting the process of giving the industry status to media, keeping in view the multiple benefits of the initiative.

He suggested that the committee should itself hold consultation with all stakeholders and take a final decision in that regard after listening to the ministry's point of view.

The body strongly condemned the recent incident of physical abuse of a woman on motorway and advised both the print and electronic media to ensure privacy of the victim and her family, while reporting over the matter.

It also called for launching a massive awareness campaign to sensitize the masses about punishments set for offenders of child and women abuse cases.

The committee chairman underlined the need for introducing exemplary punishments in such cases to prevent occurrence of such incidents in future.

Unfortunately, he said, there was no implementation of Zainab Alert law enacted in the recent past.

Taking up the point of public importance raised by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak in the House on March 4, regarding non-adherence to the restrictions of expunged words, Faisal Javed directed the Pakistan Television to start work on installation of 'Delay Machine' for live transmissions to avoid airing of any objectionable and preventable words.

Nauman Wazir said a media group had developed a habit of violating the Constitution by publishing the expunged content to make stories, suggested stern action against the group such as cancellation of its Declaration Licence.

Rehman Malik said such kind of publishing would continue until the effective legislation was not made.

The committee directed the Press Council of Pakistan to take action as per law and asked the ministry to ensure participation of the media group to explain its position.

The body also discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator A. Rehman Malik in the House on August 28, 2018 regarding the character assassination of PPP leaders.

He said character assassination campaign was launched against former president Asif Ali Zardari on social media, besides a fake news was aired about his death.

The Information Secretary said fake news kept circulating on social media which fell under the domain of Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency.

Durrani said a National Media Policy was in the offing for effective regulation of media affairs and the measures to stop fake news were being incorporated in it.

Faisal Javed said the issue of fake news was a serious matter, which needed required measures to stop their spread.

A representative of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) told the committee that warning letters were issued to relevant media houses, adding show cause notices were issued in 89 cases.

He said as many as 86 complaints were filed by Senator Rehman Malik, which had been proactively pursued.

After getting briefing from the External Publicity Wing of the I&B Ministry, the committee chairman directed for taking more steps to project true image of Pakistan across the world.

Faisal Javed highlighted the importance of promoting Pakistan's culture, dramas, music, scenic tourist attractions, historic sites, heritage and cuisine on social media.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Atta Ur Rehman, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Rubina Khalid, besides senior officials of the Ministry of I&B and its attached departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

