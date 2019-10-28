Senate body for completion of old projects before initiating new ones

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms in its meeting on Monday, has called for better prioritization of projects and recommended completing old projects before initiating new ones to overcome time and cost overrun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms in its meeting on Monday, has called for better prioritization of projects and recommended completing old projects before initiating new ones to overcome time and cost overrun.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Rukhsana Zuberi, Gianchand, Secretary Planning Development and Reforms and officers from planning, power, NHA and Blochistan government.

The Committee was told that on the Committee's recommendation, Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI) has designed settled course focusing on the significance of time and cost overrun in project planning and management.

The PPMI has also designed workshops and activities to enhance the motivational and leadership level of participants especially amongst planning cadre officers.

Regarding month wide increase in the toll tax and its percentage during the last year, land acquisition methods and payments, the committee decided to hold a detailed briefing by NHA.

The Committee was told that many land acquisition problems stem from the centuries old land acquisition acts that needs to be amended for modern day needs.

While giving a briefing regarding delay in execution and cost escalation in the project named, 'Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shabzai (N70) to Taunsa (N55) Road, Balochistan' with Federal shares of 60% the committee was surprised to know that after good many years the project is still directed nowhere.

The Committee directed that projects need to be well researched and properly prioritized for the work to be completed as early as possible.

The Committee was also given a briefing on progress of construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Service Peshawar Morr - New Islamabad International Airport (PSDP58) and was told that the project will be completed by February 2020.