UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Completion Of Old Projects Before Initiating New Ones

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Senate body for completion of old projects before initiating new ones

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms in its meeting on Monday, has called for better prioritization of projects and recommended completing old projects before initiating new ones to overcome time and cost overrun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms in its meeting on Monday, has called for better prioritization of projects and recommended completing old projects before initiating new ones to overcome time and cost overrun.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Rukhsana Zuberi, Gianchand, Secretary Planning Development and Reforms and officers from planning, power, NHA and Blochistan government.

The Committee was told that on the Committee's recommendation, Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI) has designed settled course focusing on the significance of time and cost overrun in project planning and management.

The PPMI has also designed workshops and activities to enhance the motivational and leadership level of participants especially amongst planning cadre officers.

Regarding month wide increase in the toll tax and its percentage during the last year, land acquisition methods and payments, the committee decided to hold a detailed briefing by NHA.

The Committee was told that many land acquisition problems stem from the centuries old land acquisition acts that needs to be amended for modern day needs.

While giving a briefing regarding delay in execution and cost escalation in the project named, 'Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shabzai (N70) to Taunsa (N55) Road, Balochistan' with Federal shares of 60% the committee was surprised to know that after good many years the project is still directed nowhere.

The Committee directed that projects need to be well researched and properly prioritized for the work to be completed as early as possible.

The Committee was also given a briefing on progress of construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Service Peshawar Morr - New Islamabad International Airport (PSDP58) and was told that the project will be completed by February 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Peshawar Balochistan Parliament Metro Road Progress February NHA 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal misses century as Central Punjab reac ..

2 minutes ago

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

26 minutes ago

Usman Wazeer to take on Filipino pugilist on Novem ..

4 minutes ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 670 kg betel nuts, Gut ..

4 minutes ago

Fake testimony is enormous sin: Chief Justice of P ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.