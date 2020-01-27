Senate body for conducting inquiry into NAECHS matter

The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances' Sub-Committee Monday called for taking actions against those involved in usurping the rights of the allottees of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances' Sub-Committee Monday called for taking actions against those involved in usurping the rights of the allottees of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS).

The committee that met here with Fida Muhammad in the chair asked the Joint Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report before the committee within 15 days to decide whether the issue should be handed over to National Accountability Bureau or Federal Investigation Agency.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati stressed the need to facilitate the allottees on priority as many people had been affected due to this injustice.

The Committee also sought authentic list of allottees from NAECHS to determine the sequence of precedence and asserted that no project should commence without a Layout plan (LOP) from CDA.

Allottees present in the meeting requested the Committee Chairman that compaction work of those plots may be carried out which has already been given possession, so that the construction work may begin.

The committee Chairman also took notice over less progress of work to provide gas and electricity connections in the area.

The Committee was informed that gas and electricity work was delayed due to cancellation of LOP by CDA.

CDA informed the committee that LOP was canceled due to land for park and graveyard being converted into commercial plots.

The meeting was attended by Abida Muhammad Azeem, Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani and senior officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Administration.