Senate Body For Conducting Medical Exam Of Railways Staff

Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Senate body for conducting medical exam of railways staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday stressed the need for conducting medical and psychological exam of railways staff to ensure their physical and mental fitness.

The Committee which met under the chairmanship of Asad Ali Khan Junejo directed the Railways Ministry to submit the medical reports before the committee of drivers as well as station master for their medical tests taken after the accident to determine drug usage.

The Committee showed grave concern regarding increasing railway incidents that have cost precious lives and numerous casualties and recommended that train drivers must be provided with an environment where it is mandatory for them to take ample rest. It was asserted that a workable program must be devised to ensure this.

The senate panel recommended the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to monitor the driver's movement.

The committee members recommended forming a committee for evaluating personal issues faced by railway staff, especially the drivers, to ensure that they were not mentally stressed while performing their duties.

Discussing education and training, the Committee was informed that a minimum qualification of FSc was imperative for recruitment after which a two year simulator training course is completed.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Khanzada Khan, Gianchand, Liaqat Khan Tarakai and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways .

