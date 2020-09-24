UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Constitutional Amendment In Superior Courts Judges Accountability Mechanism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:53 PM

Senate body for constitutional amendment in superior courts judges accountability mechanism

Senate Special Committee on Law Reforms on Thursday decided to hold consultation with all stakeholders to make solid recommendations regarding possibility of amendment in the Constitution to change existing mechanism for the accountability of judges of superior courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Special Committee on Law Reforms on Thursday decided to hold consultation with all stakeholders to make solid recommendations regarding possibility of amendment in the Constitution to change existing mechanism for the accountability of judges of superior courts.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Farooq H Naek here at the Parliament House and attended among others by senators Javed Abbasi, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice, said a press release.

Raja Inam Amin Minhas, seasoned lawyer, also participated in the meeting as an expert.

The committee also decided to seek views from the Ministry of Law and Justice and other relevant stakeholders on the possibility of amendment in the Constitution to change existing mechanism for the accountability of judges of superior courts as is found in Article of the Constitution, with the one which is more open, effective and involves the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), in the light of best international practices.

Members of the committee emphasized the need that a mechanism exists and have been adopted by different countries.

They underscored the need for benefiting from the international best practices and there is need to strengthen the checks and balance mechanisms in the light of Article 175( A), 209 of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Superior Muhammad Ali All From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

10 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

40 minutes ago

KIIR hails Erdogan' for raising voice for Kashmiri ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

1 hour ago

Police nab 2 suspects along with unlicensed pistol ..

2 minutes ago

Housing minister vows zero tolerance over maladmin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.